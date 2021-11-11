Students and staff at Kings Langley School have planted thousands of acrylic poppies outside the school entrance to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The Design and Technology (DT) department at Kings Langley Secondary school has been making thousands of acrylic poppies in four colours - red, purple, black and white - for students and staff to plant outside the main school entrance as a mark of remembrance.

The poppies were created on a laser cutter in the four colours to represent the diversity of the poppies for remembrance.

The poppy field at Kings Langley School

Students planted the poppies - that were made in October - last week, and the display will stay up for the rest of term.

A spokesperson for the school's Design and Technology said: "We started this a few years ago and just had the DT department planting about 100 poppies and each year for the last five years we have grown the amount.

"This year we wanted to include all our students in the event so have made thousands so that all staff and students could have the chance to plant at least one poppy.

Head boy Sam and head girl Faith planting poppies

"We will continue to make poppies each year and add to our field each year."