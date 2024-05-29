Just one food venue in Dacorum misses out on an otherwise clean sweep of top hygiene ratings

The display of stickers is voluntary in England.

All but one eating venue in Dacorum received the top star rating during a recent round of hygiene inspections.

The Food Standards Agency recently visited seven venues across the region.

All received five stars – or very good – ratings while one received a three – satisfactory.

Hemel Hempstead’s Brit & Chips in Bridge Street was handed the satisfactory score during a visit last month.

Meanwhile, the following received top ratings:

Everyone Active, Sports & Leisure Management at Dacorum Sports Centre in Hemel Hempstead

The Drawbridge Bistro at Castle Village Restaurant The Mansion, Britwell Drive in Berkhamsted

Ashridge Cafe at National Trust Office in Berkhamsted

Sweetness Catering UK LTD at Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd Breakspear Park in Hemel Hempstead

Banana Leaf, Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead

Cappuccio, Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead

The latest results mean that, of Dacorum's 239 similar eating establishments with ratings, 175 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but the display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.