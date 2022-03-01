In pictures - World Book Day brought to life in Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb Trail

Look out for these colourful characters from children's books in Hemel Hempstead to mark World Book Day.

To mark this World Book Day, and spread some community cheer, Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead has been busy creating the knitted postbox toppers which will create a special trail.

And the free, interactive trail will be supporting local charity DESC - The Dacorum Education Support Center.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also a chance to get your hands on a £50 voucher.

The LoyalFree app, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, has digitised the trail making it easy for everyone to view all locations and participate.

Painted pebbles have also been left around many of the post boxes thanks to Pat Jackman and local community group Hemel Rocks.

And Hiddenbooks Hemel has also placed several books in plastic sleeves around the area for children to discover.

The trail is set to launch on Sunday (February 27) and will run until March 19.

1. You can spot Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Alice in Wonderland and some Aliens on the Yarn Bomb Trail.

2. Nursery rhymes take centre stage on this topper

3. Little Miss Muffet, Little Bo Peep and Jemima Puddleduck

4. The Magic Roundabout, The Owl and the Pussycat and some of the Mr Men