The Home Secretary surprised Hertfordshire Police’s latest cohort of new officers today (July 29) at their headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Priti Patel visited the site to watch a passing out parade for the 18 student officers who celebrated the end of their initial training.

Two of these officers will be working in Dacorum. Chief Constable Charlie Hall officially welcomed them to Hertfordshire Constabulary and presented the officers with framed certificates to mark the end of their initial training.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Chief Constable Charlie Hall with the student officers.

He said: “It is always a great pleasure to welcome new police officers into the Hertfordshire police family. You can see the pride in the faces of their parents, family and friends in the audience.”

“Pride at what they have already achieved by becoming a police officer and pride in what they will achieve during their long and rewarding policing careers. The desire they have to now get out into our communities and make a real positive difference to people is tangible.”

He added: “I’d like to reassure their families that we will look after their loved ones, we are one big family, and we look out for each other. We train them well and work as one big team.”

Their initial training includes a mixture of classroom and practical sessions, which covers topics including law and police powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid and safeguarding victims.