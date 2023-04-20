Herts police are launching a new campaign informing residents of how best to use their emergency line.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has started its 5-Steps campaign and is also recruiting new call-handlers to help with demand.

Within the police force area 500 999 calls and 1,000 101 calls are made to the constabulary’s communication’s room with demand growing.

Hertfordshire Constabulary promotes its new campaign in Watford

Force Communications Room Chief Inspector Steve Alison, said: “The 5-Steps campaign gives an excellent guide to if, when and how the public should contact police.

“We’re asking people to use our online services and information whenever possible for non-emergency situations such as reporting damage-only road traffic collisions or criminal activity which is not actively in progress.

“We want to continue to ensure that as many of our call handlers as possible are available to answer those potentially life-threatening and crime in action 999 emergency calls rather than responding to enquiries which could be dealt with via online methods.

“Before contacting the police, consider is this the correct service for your enquiry?

“If you’re not sure if calling us is the correct avenue for your enquiry then, if possible, please check online, the information you are seeking could be there for you already via our website, a council website or another service provider.

“If you are wanting to report a crime which has already happened, and is not in progress, then use our online reporting facility to log it and obtain a crime reference number.

“Do you want to share some information with police? Please use our web chat service or, if that isn’t possible, call 101.

“If you are in an emergency situation, where there is life at risk or if you believe a crime is in action then of course continue to contact us immediately by calling 999.

“Thank you for your assistance.”

The starting salary for call handlers working full-time with Hertfordshire Constabulary is £29,331, more details can be found online.