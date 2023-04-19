Plans submitted for restoration work on historic listed Frogmore Mill after it was ravaged in arson

Plans have submitted to the council for restoration work on the listed Frogmore Mill building in Apsley after it was ravaged in an arson attack last year.

Two teenage boys from Hemel were sentenced last month after admitting causing the devastating Frogmore Paper Mill in an arson attack fire back in January 2021.

Plans include works to the listed building, replacement of the roof, windows and brick work restoration.

Plans are in for restoration works at Frogmore Mill (Photos: Herts Police and National World archive)

Firefighters were called to the historic site in Fourdrinier Way on the afternoon of Saturday 22 January 2022 where the building was well alight. Officers attended to help with road closures.

Significant damage was caused to the site’s visitor centre and an arson investigation was subsequently launched.

It was discovered that the blaze started because the boys had used a lighter to start a fire, which quickly got out of control.

Speaking to Herts Police last month, Elena Lewendon, Chief Executive Officer of the Apsley Paper Trail Trust, spoke of the huge loss of important local history.

She said: “We lost heritage that night that can never be replaced. Hundreds of artefacts were burnt beyond repair and the mill has now been closed for more than a year.

“It will be a long road ahead for the charity, but we won’t stop our efforts to fundraise so that we can restore and rebuild Frogmore Mill, the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world and an internationally significant heritage site. Despite suffering such a huge loss, we are determined to re-build and re-open as soon as we can and are now planning a community and environment focused new museum, offering sustainable events and activities for all ages and abilities.

“None of this would be possible without the quick response of Herts Fire and Rescue Service on the night of the fire, and the subsequent support of our local community, businesses, friends and families over the last 12 months. Special thanks to the team of police officers and detectives who worked so hard to make sure those responsible were brought to justice. We can now move on and look forward to building a bright, sustainable future for Frogmore.”

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (19th April 2023):

Reference: 23/00818/FHA

Address: 6 Chapel Street Berkhamsted HP4 2EA

Proposal: An outbuilding in the rear garden for the purpose of home office and gym

Reference: 23/00838/FUL

Address: Apsley Paper Trail Frogmore Mill Fourdrinier Way Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to listed building, replacement of roof, window and brick work restoration.

Reference: 23/00839/LBC

Address: Apsley Paper Trail Frogmore Mill Fourdrinier Way Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to listed building, replacement of roof, window and brick work restoration.

Reference: 23/00894/FHA

Address: Sunny Banks George Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension, single storey rear plant room extension and pv arrary to rear of garden

Reference: 23/00895/ROC

Address: 17 Granville Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: variation of condtion 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 20/00828/FHA (Demolition of existing conservatory and rear WC extension. Construction of a new part-single, part-double storey rear extension and basement, with internal alterations and installation of a new window. Alteration of levels within rear garden to accommodate basement and patio.)

Reference: 23/00899/FHA

Address: 4 Victoria Road Berkhamsted HP4 2JT

Proposal: New ground floor side infill with a new roof light and door/windows facing the garden. (Amended Scheme)

Reference: 23/00917/FHA

Address: 37 Old Dean Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey front extension and internal and external alterations

Reference: 23/00920/FHA

Address: 174 St Agnells Lane Hemel Hempstead HP2 6EQ

Proposal: Garage conversion into two studies with porch extension and internal remodelling. Rear and side extensions.

Reference: 23/00921/LDP

Address: 3 Montague Road Berkhamsted HP4 3DS

Proposal: Proposed new side sash window (non opening with obscured glass) added to north facade

Reference: 23/00922/FUL

Address: The Barn 1 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley

Proposal: Construction of a replacement dwelling and part demolition of garage.

Reference: 23/00924/FHA

Address: 110 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley WD4 9JD

Proposal: Ground floor front and side extensions and first floor extension.

Reference: 23/00925/FHA

Address: 10 Quinces Croft Hemel Hempstead HP1 3JT

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Reference: 23/00927/FHA

Address: 10 Connaught Gardens Berkhamsted HP4 1SF

Proposal: External material changes and alterations to rear patio

Reference: 23/00929/DRC

Address: Garage Court Epping Green Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (Remediation method) condition 9 (Contamination) and part 12 (surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 4/02925/18/MFA (Demolition of existing garages and construction of 9 flats with associated parking and landscaping)

Reference: 23/00930/FHA

Address: 26 Windmill Way Tring HP23 4HH

Proposal: Two storey side and rear, single storey rear extension and infill porch

Reference: 23/00932/DRC

Address: Water Tower Luton Road Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Details as required by conditions 3,4,5,7,9,10,12 _ 13 attached to planning permission 21/01058/FUL (Conversion of the existing water tower (sui generis) to residential (C3), incorporating the infilling of the concrete pillars at the base of the tower and the construction of a flat roof canopy; and the construction of new access road.)

Reference: 23/00934/LBC

Address: 9 Albert Street Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Removal of internal wall frame

Reference: 23/00938/FHA

Address: 15 Highfield Road Tring HP23 4DX

Proposal: Single storey rear and second storey side extension, new porch to front and replacement windows.

Reference: 23/00939/FHA

Address: Hunters Quay Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Construction of Gazebo and Log Store

Reference: 23/00940/FUL

Address: Cricket Club Pavilion Bovingdon Green Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Replacement of wooden window shutters (x 6) and double door shutter (x 1) to front of cricket club pavilion with extruded aluminium roller shutters.

Reference: 23/00941/FHA

Address: 4 Highfield Kings Langley WD4 9JT

Proposal: 1st Floor Extension over existing garage, single storey rear extension and infill extension to front elevation.

Reference: 23/00942/DRC

Address: 33 Longdean Park Hemel Hempstead HP3 8BZ

Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 (external materials) 4 (obscure glazing, non opening) 5 (tree protection plan) 6 (hard and soft landscaping) attached to planning permission 23/00331/FUL (Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and contruction of proposed two storey dwelling with room in roof and single storey garden summer house)

Reference: 23/00943/TPO

Address: Codmore House Wayfarers Park Berkhamsted

Proposal: Work to trees

Reference: 23/00946/FUL

Address: Berry Farm Cupid Green Lane Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of 1 poly tunnel, 1 timber shed and 1 timber barn for agricultural use.

Reference: 23/00947/FHA

Address: High Firs Upper Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of a single storey rear extension with single storey wings to both sides, change of roof from pitched to crown with a rear gable, new front porch.

Reference: 23/00949/DRC

Address: St Margarets Way Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 12 (Construction Management Plan) attached to planning permission 21/03089/MFA (Construction of 46 dwellings (apartment building and two rows of terraced units), new access road, parking and amenity areas.)

Reference: 23/00950/FHA

Address: Pilgrims 3 Shenstone Hill Berkhamsted

Proposal: Ground and first-floor side extension, a new front porch extension and garage conversion. Render the existing red brickwork with a white render.

Reference: 23/00952/FHA

Address: The Orchard Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension

Reference: 23/00954/TCA

Address: 36 Highfield Road Berkhamsted HP4 2DD

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/00959/TCA

Address: The Grange 92 Western Road Tring

Proposal: Works to tree.

Reference: 23/00960/FHA

Address: 29 Langley Hill Kings Langley WD4 9HA

Proposal: One and a half storey rear extension including room in roof space, extension to existing side dormer, re-roof with new tiles, reconstruct attached garage to side and installation of new doors and windows.