A charity which runs theatre groups in Hemel Hempstead has been awarded for its efforts to be inclusive.

Herts Inclusive Theatre (HIT) picked up the Diversity and Inclusion award at the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards ceremony in Leavesden.

It was recognised for its acceptance and inclusion of everyone.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was recognised for its acceptance and inclusion of all its members.

The female-led charity, which was established in 2001, uses the arts and wellbeing practices to build confidence, develop skills and give memorable experiences.

HIT welcomes people of all abilities, different socio-economic, racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Briege Leahy, CEO of Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Congratulations to Herts Inclusive Theatre for being a prime example of how accepting and diverse an organisation should be.”

She added: “It’s clear to see that the charity has a real impact on the lives of its participants and staff by using the arts to create a free and happy space for everyone.”

Caroline Stevens, Director at Herts Inclusive Theatre, said “Herts Inclusive Theatre is delighted to have been recognised with the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2022 Inspiring Herts Awards. As we enter our 21st Anniversary year we strive to bring inclusivity through the arts to communities across Hertfordshire."

Caroline added: “Over the past 21 years we have been developing, learning, discovering, and pushing the boundaries of inclusion whilst celebrating the abilities of all the people we work with.