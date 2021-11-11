Hertfordshire Police to carry out week of action to tackle knife crime

Hertfordshire Police will conduct a week of action to tackle knife crime next week (November 15 to 21) as part of Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative.

Knife related crime remains lower in Hertfordshire than in other parts of the country, but the campaign aims to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is illegal and will not help to keep you safe.

During the week the force will be conducting activities aimed at reducing knife crime, including conducting knife sweeps and talking to retailers about making sure knife sales are age checked, as well as educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

During the campaign, any knives in your possession that you do not want or should not have, can be surrendered at one of the following police stations: Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford.

There will also be temporary knife bins in locations around the county and there are permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross.

Items can be surrendered anonymously during the amnesty in the knife bins provided, the locations and opening times of these stations can be found here.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, said: “Hertfordshire remains a low crime area with much less knife and serious crime than many parts of the country.

"But we are not immune from national trends, which includes criminals travelling in from London and across county lines.

“Understandably knife carrying and serious youth violence is a high public concern, which is why my office and the Constabulary are putting considerable effort and resources in to combat it.

“Operation Sceptre is one of the strategies used, every blade removed from the streets takes away the risk of it being used to threaten or injure someone.”

“Regular weeks of action are part of our continuing strategy to tackle violent crime.

"During the week we will be conducting operations across the county, to reduce knife-related crime and to raise awareness of knife crime and that it is illegal to carry a knife in public and may lead to arrest.

“The week of action is also a chance to talk with young people in person and via social media about the dangers of carrying a knife, and also raise awareness amongst local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s Gangs and Schools team regularly live stream events for young people online, to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement. You can view these events on the force's YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/hertspolice

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives or are aware of anyone involved in knife crime you can report this by calling 101.