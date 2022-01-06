Hertfordshire police officer faces disciplinary action over ‘racist, sexist and homophobic’ texts

A Hertfordshire Constabulary police officer is facing disciplinary action after it was alleged he sent “racist, sexist, homophobic and inappropriate” text messages.

PC Chris Thompson will sit before a misconduct hearing next week following the allegations that he sent the messages between December 2009 and October 2011.

Another allegation claims the officer also failed to challenge an inappropriate comment in a message sent to him during the same time period.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock image

The misconduct hearing on Tuesday, January 11 will assess whether PC Thompson breached the expected Professional Standards, including in relation to equality and diversity, discreditable conduct and challenging and reporting improper conduct.

Misconduct hearings take place when officers or members of the staff face allegations of gross misconduct, and could face dismissal if this is proved.

The full notice of next week’s hearing, posted on Hertfordshire Constabulary’s website, said: “Between 26 December 2009 and 7 October 2011, it is alleged that PC Thompson sent messages using his personal mobile phone to another person which contained content that was racist, sexist, homophobic and inappropriate.

“It is also alleged that he failed to challenge an inappropriate comment in a message sent to him in this time period.

“This is a breach of Professional Standards, namely – Equality and Diversity; Discreditable Conduct; and Challenging and reporting improper conduct.”

To allow for transparency during the process, hearings usually take place wholly or partly in public, with the chairperson able to make sections private to protect personal information or discuss sensitive matters.

The hearing will take place at Hertfordshire Executive Conference Rooms and is scheduled for a one-day hearing to begin at 9.30am.

Due to Covid restrictions, only four members of the public will be able to attend the hearing.