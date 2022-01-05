Apple MacBook Pro and Gold Nixon watch stolen during Hemel Hempstead burglary

Police are investigating after a number of items including a Gold Nixon watch and Apple MacBook Pro were stolen during a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 10.25pm and 11.50pm on Thursday, December 9, a residential property on Chambersbury Lane, near the junction of Meadow Road, was broken into.

Entry was gained to the property by smashing glass in the rear doors.

Can you help police?

Items including a Gold Nixon watch, Apple MacBook Pro, PS4 controllers and bottles of whiskey were stolen.

Investigator Lisa Brown, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “A police dog unit attended the area and located some of the stolen property in a small car park at the end of a nearby alleyway.

"However, some of the items remain outstanding and I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have come across them, or been offered them for sale, to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time to come forward.

"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed a vehicle parked near the alleyway.”

You can report information online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/96729/21.