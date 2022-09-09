News you can trust since 1858
Hertfordshire NHS chair and former MP pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Mr Burstow expressed his sadness at the news of the Queen’s death

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:44 pm

Chair of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, The Rt Hon Paul Burstow has paid respect to the Queen after her death was announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday (September 8).

In a statement, the former Liberal Democrat MP for Sutton and Cheam Mr Burstow said: “On behalf of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, we are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the royal family.”

The Queen's death was announced yesterday (September 8).

He went on to say that the royal family are in his thoughts at this difficult and painful time.

Mr Burstow said: “As we reflect on the Queen’s life-long commitment to public service, we recall her connections to the NHS in Hertfordshire and west Essex.”

