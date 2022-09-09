Hertfordshire NHS chair and former MP pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Chair of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, The Rt Hon Paul Burstow has paid respect to the Queen after her death was announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday (September 8).

In a statement, the former Liberal Democrat MP for Sutton and Cheam Mr Burstow said: “On behalf of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, we are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the royal family.”

The Queen's death was announced yesterday (September 8).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to say that the royal family are in his thoughts at this difficult and painful time.