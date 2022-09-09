It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died yesterday (September 8) at her home in Balmoral.

Her Majesty’s connection to the borough was first cemented in 1952 when she visited Hemel Hempstead.

This was one of her first public engagements after her accession and saw her visit Queen’s Square.

During her visit, she met one of the first families to move to the area, Adam’s family on Adeyfield Estate.

Her Majesty went to see St Barnabas Church in Adeyfield.

The Queen was filmed tapping the foundation stone and said: “In the Faith of Jesus Christ we place this stone, In the Name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost.”

A woman of deep Christian faith, throughout her reign, it was evident how important her religion was to her, especially during her Christmas messages every year.

The Queen visited St Peters Church in Berkhamsted on May 6 2016 and was welcomed by crowds of people hoping to get a glimpse of her dressed in a striking pink ensemble.

The late Queen made history as being the first reigning monarch to visit Berkhamsted School in 2016 when she attended a celebration for its 475th anniversary.

Street parties were put on as the borough celebrated Her Majesty’s 70-year reign over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Peter's Church, Berkhamsted for a service before her visit to Berkhamsted School as part of its 475th Anniversary celebrations.