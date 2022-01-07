Hertfordshire home care provider rated 'outstanding' for second consecutive year by CQC

Abbots Care Ltd in Hertfordshire is celebrating a second consecutive year rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

The company’s staff are delighted to have received the 'outstanding' report for the second year in a row, with the business awarded the top rating for attributes including being 'effective' and 'well led'.

CQC Inspection Results

The 48 hour inspection was undertaken in 2021 by four inspectors and two Experts by Experience, the latter qualified by personal caring experience in the care service. The rating reflects feedback from relatives and staff members, who shared their experience of the home care provider.

The inspectors were full of praise for Abbots Care, emphasising that the home care service is centred around an individual’s needs and continues to be a positive, open and empowering culture.

This was reinforced by family, and relatives who commented that the provider’s team is “polite, kind, caring and respectful”. Many of the relatives interviewed made it clear that they would not hesitate to recommend Abbots Care to anyone needing support at home.

Camille Leavold, co-founder and managing director of Abbots Care, said: “We’re over the moon. The inspection was very much based on feedback from the care workers and service users, so I’m guessing that makes it even better.”

Abbots Care Ltd has been rated 'outstanding'

Camille emphasised that the Abbots Care team constantly strives to be better, always seeks feedback, and that the 'outstanding' rating is a testament to its highly dedicated care workers.

The inspection supports Camille’s assertion, highlighting the provider’s high-quality of home care service with staff and leaders constantly learning to make their service better, with innovation at the heart of everything they do.

The inspectors added that the service has exceptional leaders that drive high quality, and personalised care based on the high level of skills and knowledge of the Abbots Care team.

As a result, the staff and leaders together strive to ensure that people are supported to lead confident, inclusive, and empowered lives.

Caretaker feedback

Additionally, the report reflected how Abbots Care continues to enhance people’s lives, as one relative commented: “We have two regular carers who are outstanding. They just walk in the door and slot into their role seamlessly. They support with trips out and hospital in the day-to-day care”.

The report clearly identified a recurring theme, with another relative commenting that “They provide excellent care, and they have the right people (staff) in place." Another relative advised that they would recommend Abbots Care Limited because, "My [family member] is very happy with the care they are receiving."

The range of services provided meant there were approximately 911 people receiving support from Abbots Care at the time of the inspection.

The team operates as a domiciliary care agency, providing personal care services to clients living in their own homes. The service also offers care for people living in a ‘supported living’ setting, whereby clients can live as independently as possible.

The Commission received input from 36 individuals who use the service and seven relatives about their experience of the care provided. They received additional feedback from 21 members of staff as well as nine external health and social care professionals.