A former Ashlyns student is hoping to recreate a photo taken in 1972 of some of the year 13 leavers when the year group meets up in Berkhamsted for a reunion this summer.

Carolyn Turner (nee Judd) took the photo of some of the upper sixth leavers in July 1972, and this year, on July 17, she hopes to recreate the picture at the 50th reunion.

She is calling on anyone who was in the photo, and anyone who was in that year group, to get in touch with the Facebook page - ‘All Pupils of Ashlyns School Yrs from 1940s’.

Carolyn said: "On July 17th this year we are hoping to recreate this photo. We have managed to contact quite a number of people but there are a number we still have yet to trace.

"It's a black and white as it was 50 years ago and not very good quality as I took it on my little Brownie camera. But we are hoping people recognise themselves, or know people who are in it.

"Unfortunately at least three people in this photo have died, but half of the rest have committed to attending the reunion. That leaves us the other half to trace.

"It’s a bit of a long shot, but perhaps one of them might recognise themselves in this photo. The year group concerned is the group who joined Year 7 (or the first year as we called it then!) of Ashlyns in 1965."