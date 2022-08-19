Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record intake of new firefighters are set to begin training with Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service next month.

The 34 new recruits will spend 16 weeks learning all aspects of how to be a firefighter; from practical firecraft to intensive classroom work learning about building construction, fire safety and community education.

And the service has also recruited more Fire Control officers – who perform a vital role in the county’s 999 call centre.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service in action

Not only do they take emergency calls from the public and help reassure them – but they also manage fire resources in the county, dynamically mobilising fire engines and assets where they are needed.

Last month saw 2,753 calls to Herts Fire and Rescue Service, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year.

Simon Tuhill, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We welcome our newest firefighters and fire control operators to the HFRS and the wider fire service family. They have joined the best career in the world, and we are excited to see how they develop over the next 16 weeks.

"The training course is tough, both physically and mentally, meaning the public can be assured that those who complete it are of the highest possible standard before they move to fire stations throughout the county and on to protect the people of Hertfordshire.”

Firefighters have been in the spotlight recently for their hard work during record-breaking temperatures and dry weather which led to an increase in fires in the county.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 1,313 incidents between July 1 and August 15, compared to 900 in the same period last year.

Executive Member for Community Safety at Hertfordshire County Council Cllr Morris Bright MBE said: “Our fire and rescue service is here to keep residents safe, and that’s never been more apparent than during the recent heatwaves. We’d like to thank fire crews, control operators, and support staff for their hard work in difficult conditions as well as thank the public for helping to reduce the pressure on the service by following our safety advice.”