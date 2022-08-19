News you can trust since 1858
Visit Herts Police's oldest working police station - in Tring

It’s over 100 years old

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:09 am
PC Laz Clark outside Tring Police Station
Herts Police’s oldest functioning police station is throwing open its doors to visitors.

Tring Police Station – which is over 100 years old – is welcoming visitors to its mini-museum.

PC Laz Clark explained: “As our oldest working police station, Tring’s police station is a High Street landmark but not many people get to come inside and have a look around.

    “I’d be delighted to give visitors a behind-the-scenes tour, as would PCSOs Bardhyl Agallili and Martin Leadbitter.”

    The building has been home to Herts Police since January 30, 1914 and cost £893 to build on the site of an old butcher’s shop and abattoir.

    It was originally also a house for the local sergeant and his family.

    The building was also equipped with one cell and a small exercise yard for prisoners.

    The station narrowly avoided being replaced with a new building in Mortimer Hill in the 1960s.

    To take a tour, email PC Laz Clark at [email protected]