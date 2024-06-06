Hertfordshire Constabulary honours its volunteers as part of national celebration
Hertfordshire Constabulary is honouring the support team on Volunteer Week which kicked off on Monday (June 3).
The annual celebration encourages companies and communities to celebrate and appreciate the volunteers among them.
Police support volunteers give up their spare time to provide vital support to officers and staff to help keep their community safe.
There are a variety of different roles that support the constabulary including:
- Police cadet leaders
- RAPPAW scheme members
- Neighbourhood Policing Team support
- Special Constables
- Role players
- Historical society support
Volunteers come from all kinds of backgrounds and have a real mix of skills and interests.
Superintendent Chris Hay, who oversees the constabulary’s Workforce Development Team, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers. The time you give to us is utterly invaluable. Thanks to your help, our officers are able to focus on their frontline duties and ensure we provide the best possible service to victims.
“Volunteering is a fantastic way to give back to your community. You could be a student looking for some practical experience whilst at university or college, or maybe you’re unemployed and looking to brush up on your skills, or you might be retired and looking for an opportunity to gain a different life experience – whatever your circumstances, we can find the right volunteering role for you.”
For those who would like to become a volunteer or to find out more, please email the volunteers team at [email protected] or visit the police website.