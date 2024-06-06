Hertfordshire Constabulary honours its volunteers as part of national celebration

Herts Police is celebrating its volunteers this week.

Dedicated police support volunteers are receiving a well-deserved shout-out this week.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is honouring the support team on Volunteer Week which kicked off on Monday (June 3).

The annual celebration encourages companies and communities to celebrate and appreciate the volunteers among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police support volunteers give up their spare time to provide vital support to officers and staff to help keep their community safe.

There are a variety of different roles that support the constabulary including:

Police cadet leaders

RAPPAW scheme members

Neighbourhood Policing Team support

Special Constables

Role players

Historical society support

Volunteers come from all kinds of backgrounds and have a real mix of skills and interests.

Superintendent Chris Hay, who oversees the constabulary’s Workforce Development Team, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers. The time you give to us is utterly invaluable. Thanks to your help, our officers are able to focus on their frontline duties and ensure we provide the best possible service to victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Volunteering is a fantastic way to give back to your community. You could be a student looking for some practical experience whilst at university or college, or maybe you’re unemployed and looking to brush up on your skills, or you might be retired and looking for an opportunity to gain a different life experience – whatever your circumstances, we can find the right volunteering role for you.”