Hertfordshire Children set to have a HAPpy winter with free holiday camps

Hertfordshire County Council, Herts Sports Partnership and Hertfordshire Community Foundation are joining forces to provide thousands of children and young people free holiday activity places through the HAPpy Activity Programme.

From Wednesday, December 22, to Tuesday, January 4, the scheme returns to Hertfordshire, giving young residents entitled to benefit-related free school meals the opportunity to access free holiday camps where they can enjoy sport and enrichment activities as well as a healthy meal, thanks to this vital Department for Education-funded partnership.

Hugely successful at Easter and during the summer holidays, more than 8,000 children have already benefitted from these popular camps offering dance, art, rugby, skateboarding, crafts, golf and much more.

For many children that can lead to a holiday experience gap, whether through a drop in nutrition or a decrease in physical health and activity, along with a greater likelihood of social isolation. Throughout 2021, HAPpy Camps have helped to close that gap.

A HAPpy spokesperson, talking about one of the children who attended previous activity sessions, said: “They had never had the opportunity to attend camps or after school clubs due to the family being on a low income but could attend this one as it was free.

"Their parents were extremely grateful that a hot meal was provided each day as their financial situation has affected the families eating habits.

"They were very quiet and showed low levels of self-esteem during the first week, however they grew in confidence and were soon the first to be ready for many activities.

“They made several new friends from camp and are now attending our weekly sessions during term-time.”

The programme is open to all children and young people aged five to 16 who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

“This is why our HAPpy programme provides such an essential lifeline to the many hundreds of young people who are given nutritious meals, great company and a host of fun-packed activities to keep them active during the winter holidays.

"We’re extremely proud to offer these sessions to give families the support they need and ensure our young people make some very happy memories and stay healthy, both physically and mentally, during the school holidays.”