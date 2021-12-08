Free school holiday programme for Hemel Hempstead children this Christmas

A coaching company is offering free places at a holiday sport activity programme this Christmas for children in Hemel Hempstead who are eligible for free school meals.

Coaching me, a family run company in Hemel Hempstead, will be running the activity programme at Galley Hill Primary School, Micklem Primary School and The Adeyfield Academy for children from 9am till 4pm.

Galley Hill School and Micklem School will be the venues for the sports club and arts and crafts club, The Adeyfield Academy will be the venue for the dance club (10-14 years).

Coaching Me's holiday programme is a multi-activity offering a wide variety of choice for all ages and abilities

Sessions will be available on Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23, from 9am till 4pm, and Friday, December 24, Wednesday, December 29, and Thursday, December 30, from 9am till 1pm.

In an initiative funded by the Department for Education, Coaching Me will be running a free holiday sport activity program for young people aged five to 12, who are in receipt of free school meals - paid places are also available at £15 per child.

Emma Carder, from Coaching Me, said: "I feel sport and healthy living should be made available to all children despite your economic background.

"Sport has always been a big part of my life and it’s built long lasting friendships and helped my well-being when I’ve struggled with what life throws at me, I would like all children to be able to experience this whether it’s team or individual sports.

"Sport is so important for our children it reduces risk of obesity, increases fitness, improves sleep with the added mental health benefits, such as greater confidence, improved social and personal skills."

Emma added: "Children who qualify for a free place will receive a unique code via their school and can book via the HAPpy website or paid places can be booked through coaching-me.co.uk, if you don't get a code contact the school and they should be able to help.

"We will be offering all kinds of different sports including rugby, basketball, dodgeball, rounders, tennis, football, athletics and badminton.

"We will also have fun team games and arts and craft activities."