Hemel Hempstead woman sheds stones to turn her life around - plus 7 tips for losing weight in 2022

A woman from Hemel Hempstead who lost just over three stone since the summer has praised Slimming World for helping her turn her life around.

Zoe Reid, decided to join the Adeyfield Slimming World group in June and has lost three stone and four and a half pounds.

The 51-year-old has turned her life around, adopted new eating habits and is grateful to be starting 2022 with a positive outlook.

And Zoe is recommending Slimming World to anyone that is interested in making a healthy start to 2022.

Before losing the weight Zoe suffered horrendous pain in her joints and had to have a cleaner as she was unable to do her own cleaning - she has now ditched the cleaner and does her own housework.

She said: "When I joined we were still wearing masks and we were not handling books so I can't remember the exact date, but I think it was June. By July, I had lost 1 stone.

"The camaraderie at Slimming World is amazing, the fact you are in a group really helped me. There is one focal goal in common.

"You become a small family. The impact from the group is imperative, we all encourage each other.

"Everyone has become good friends, we are all there for the same purpose.

"I think a group is ideal, if you are sitting at home by yourself, it will get worse."

Zoe says the group has changed her life and has noticed many health benefits, as well as looking better and feeling better about herself.

She said: "It has changed my life in a big way. This time last year I was virtually suicidal

"Slimming World has changed my life.

"Health wise, I can now walk easily from one end of the Marlowes to the other, where last year that was a struggle for me.

"I have arthritis all over and in my spine, and I was on severe pain killers just to walk around Tesco, now I don't need them.

"I was going through the menopause and it really helped with that too

"I had IBS before Slimming World and now I don't seem to have it, I'm more aware of the food I eat now.

"It helps with your self worth, your self confidence and of course there are plenty of health benefits."

Zoe, who has gone from a size 20 to 14-16, has enjoyed the freedom she says she still has while following the Slimming World plan.

"With Slimming World you can still enjoy your food, you are allowed up to 15 sins a day, which is a small treat a day.

"The Slimming World cook books are amazing, you can still eat the same foods as before but in moderation, it really does work.

"I have tried so many diets over the last six years and this is the only one that has actually worked.

"I have met a few people whose lives have changed on Slimming World.

"When I started I was a size 20, and now I'm a size 14-16, it has changed everything.

"They teach you to have a new relationship with food and then with yourself, I am so much happier now."

Zoe, who has three sons and three grandchildren has praised the other members and her consultant for the support she has received.

She said: "Without the groups it would not be the same, we all fuel each other and give each other tips and support, we share recipes as well.

"I could not have done it without the group or Katie (her consultant).

"I want other people to follow suit

"They have just got to come to one group meeting and after that they will want to keep coming back

"The meetings are the day you dread, because it's weigh in, but you also look forward to it as well.

"I would definitely recommend it to anyone that is looking to start the new year by making some healthy choices and changes."

A ‘New You’ for ’22

January is famous for New Year’s resolutions. There’s something so motivating about pressing the ‘reset’ button and starting a new year with a fresh set of goals – a brand-new year for a brand-new you.

And this year that feeling’s likely to be stronger than ever, as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic.

For many of us, becoming slimmer, fitter and healthier will be at the top of the list of our New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Spending so much time indoors, often coupled with more indulgent food choices and disrupted routines, saw many healthy habits fall by the wayside during the pandemic – and then Christmas rounded it off!

And let’s not forget, getting into great shape is the very best thing that we can do for our long-term health.

If you are feeling inspired by Zoe's story, local weight loss expert Katie Gray, Slimming World consultant for Adeyfield Community Centre, is sharing seven secrets of success.

1 - Do not go hungry

To lose weight you have to eat less, right? Well, no! What you’re eating is much more important than how much. Swapping high calorie, unsatisfying foods (think chocolate, alcohol, pastries) for foods that are lower in calories and more bulky, so they fill you up for longer, is key to losing weight in a way that’s easy to live with.

Research shows that by basing your diet on low energy dense foods, like fruit and veg, and foods that are most filling – or satiating – like lean meat, fish, eggs, pasta and potatoes, you can actually eat a larger amount of food and feel more satisfied while losing weight.

Some quick and easy changes include using less fat when you cook, so you boil or dry fry instead of frying in oil, swapping full fat dairy products for low fat or fat free, ditching sugary

drinks in favour of low calorie drinks and adding more fruit and veg to your daily meals.

2 - It is okay to walk before you run!

If it’s your goal to get fitter, remember you don’t have to become a professional athlete to get active - just making a commitment to moving more all adds up. Many people make the

mistake of joining a gym, overdoing it in week one and quickly giving up, thinking ‘exercise isn’t for me’.

Finding an enjoyable, achievable, and sustainable way of building new active habits into your routine is key – anything that gets you moving more, from heavy gardening or vigorous housework to brisk walking, dancing, cycling, or playing frisbee in the park, counts. What’s most important is making it a regular habit – as natural to your day as brushing your teeth.

3 - Be kind to yourself

We all start January with great intentions, but it’s all too easy to go off track. It’s what you do next that matters most – and the most important thing is not to beat yourself up about it.

A Slimming World survey of 1,700 slimmers showed that when they did have a slip up, being self critical was more likely to lead to comfort eating and giving up completely, whereas when they were kinder to themselves they more quickly got back to healthy eating, lost weight and they kept it off. So, cut yourself some slack!

4 - Set a goal

It is hard to achieve a goal if you don’t set it out clearly in the first place. And when you’re thinking about your dream weight, don’t be afraid to be ambitious.

Research from Slimming World shows that slimmers who set ambitious targets lose twice as much weight as those who try to be ‘realistic’. Shoot for the moon – you never know where you might land!

5 - Don’t opt for a quick fix

It’s no secret that many people find losing weight far easier than keeping it off long-term. To avoid becoming trapped in a yo-yo diet cycle, it’s important to approach weight loss as a permanent change to your lifestyle – and focus on developing new healthy habits that are sustainable for life, as well as getting support to make those changes.

6 - Strike a balance

An all-or-nothing approach is rarely effective when it comes to weight loss. Restricting yourself when it comes to food and drink might work in the short-term, but pretty soon you’ll be fed up, hungry and giving up completely. A little bit of what you fancy is key!

That might be a Saturday night glass of wine or a bit of chocolate in the evenings. Whatever it is for you, having a flexible approach and a balanced mindset is much more likely to deliver long-term success.

7 - You don’t have to go it alone

The principles of losing weight are quite simple, yet if it was that easy – we’d all be doing it! Studies show that embarking on your weight loss journey alongside other slimmers brings

more success than going it alone – sharing the ups and down, having cheerleaders who are on your side, and sharing advice and tips.

And not only that - recent research revealed that people who are supported to lose weight in a group increase their mental toughness – developing more control, embracing challenges and growing in confidence -- more than those who choose to lose weight on their own - and go on to lose more weight than those who don’t have the support of a Slimming World group.