Christmas is the most magical time of the year and to celebrate the festive season, Ashridge House has launched The Enchanted Woodland Walk - a spectacular light trail experience in the magnificent gardens at Ashridge House.

For the first time the historic gardens will be transformed into a glittering winter wonderland for The Enchanted Woodland Walk, a festive light experience.

You can enjoy the magical winter light trail from until Sunday, January 9.

A spokesperson for Ashridge House said: "The response has been really lovely. I think one of the nicest aspects is that it's been a real uplift for community spirit.

"We aren't trying to compete with Kew Gardens, it's local and gives the community the chance to experience Ashridge House in a way they've not been able to before.

"People have said it's been a treat to walk through the grounds and to welcome in the festive season with us."

Book tickets for The Enchanted Woodland Walk at ashridgehouse.org.uk. The trail is 1.7km and the experience will take approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

Tickets will not be available to purchase on the day.

1. Enchanted Woodland Walk Enjoying the light trail at Ashridge House Photo: byLumiere -www.bylumiere.co.uk Photo Sales

2. Enchanted Woodland Walk A magical winter light trail Photo: byLumiere -www.bylumiere.co.uk Photo Sales

3. Enchanted Woodland Walk Enjoying the light trail at Ashridge House Photo: byLumiere -www.bylumiere.co.uk Photo Sales

4. Enchanted Woodland Walk A magical winter light trail at Ashridge House Photo: byLumiere -www.bylumiere.co.uk Photo Sales