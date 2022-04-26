A woman from Hemel Hempstead no longer has diabetes and has ‘got her life back’ after shedding nearly four stone in weight.

Amanda Prendergast, who goes to the Highfield Slimming World group, joined in August 2021 after being told by her doctor that her blood sugar levels were high.

She said: “He started me on Gliclazid 80mg twice daily and Metformin 500mg twice daily. Blood lancets to test my blood sugar levels daily and Atorvastatin 20mg to help my cholesterol.”

Amanda has lost nearly four stone.

“On top of all that I was still taking my usual thyroid medication too. To say I was overwhelmed was an understatement.”

After struggling with everyday tasks and finding clothes to fit in, Amanda wanted to make some lifestyle changes and went to Slimming World with the support of her doctor.

She said: “I always felt like I was lacking energy, and like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight – I didn’t really see a way out.”

So far Amanda has lost an impressive three stone and 11lbs and now goes to online fitness classes.

And she has dropped from a clothes size 20-22 to 12-14.

Amanda said: “Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I no longer need to take any medication, my blood sugar reading is now in the normal range and the doctor says I show no symptoms of type 2 diabetes and my cholesterol levels are normal too.