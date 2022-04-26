Child-friendly vaccination hubs are set to welcome young people as parents and carers can use the national booking service to make appointments for five to 11 year olds.

And the NHS says it has ensured that vaccine appointments are as easy and stress-free as possible for children and their parents.

A statement from the NHS has said that vaccination centres will have a range of fun activities available and staff have decorated the centres to make them welcoming for children.

The NHS are making vaccinations centres for children more relaxed.

Slots for vaccines have been made longer so that parents have enough time to talk to vaccinators and ask any questions.

Most appointments for this age group are available at dedicated vaccination centres outside of school hours and on weekends.

Gerry Moir, operations director at CovidVaccinations Centres at Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “It is important that we give children a positive experience of their Covid-19 vaccination so that they feel positive about having the vaccinations they need in future.

He added: “As part of creating a welcoming and stress-free environment at our vaccination centres, we’re giving adults and older children who are not fully vaccinated the opportunity to have their jab at same time as their 5- to 11-year-olds, without needing to book.”