Two Scout volunteers from Hemel Hempstead have been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in Korea next year.

Frank Mornington, 72, and Michelle Woodall, 54, will play a key role in delivering skills for life at the largest Scout Jamboree to be held in South Korea in 2023.

Frank and Michelle are two of 950 adult volunteers which will help deliver next year’s World Scout Jamboree, which will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival.

Between now and July 2023, they will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree.

They will help their Scouts to ‘draw their dream’ which includes spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Frank said: “I’m a retired accountant so volunteering at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will be very different. In 2015 I volunteered at a Scout event in Japan and it was great fun.”

He added: “I can’t wait to meet new friends and work as part of an international team”

Michelle said: “All four of my sons have been through the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and I wanted to give back to all the leaders that gave their time to my sons.”

She added: “Also, getting great feedback from parents when a young person leaves my section fills me with great pride and joy and feel that all the hard work was worth it.

“I also do Scouting as I am passionate about seeing the young people develop and gain confidence.”

Bear Grylls, who is the UK’s Chief Scout, said: “Congratulations to Frank and Michelle and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure! World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.”