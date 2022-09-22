A Scout from Hemel Hempstead volunteered to direct members of the public and keep them safe as they paid their respect to Her Majesty the Queen during the lying-in-state last week.

Amy Gibson paid her respect to Queen Elizabeth II and was one of 120 Scout volunteers who helped out to keep the public safe as they walked through Westminster Hall after queuing for hours.

Pictured: Amy in her Scout uniform.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to be able to support this historic occasion. I made a promise to do my duty to the Queen and this is a way of fulfilling that promise.”