Hemel Hempstead Scout volunteer helps lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II
Amy guided mourners as they walked past the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
A Scout from Hemel Hempstead volunteered to direct members of the public and keep them safe as they paid their respect to Her Majesty the Queen during the lying-in-state last week.
Amy Gibson paid her respect to Queen Elizabeth II and was one of 120 Scout volunteers who helped out to keep the public safe as they walked through Westminster Hall after queuing for hours.
She said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to be able to support this historic occasion. I made a promise to do my duty to the Queen and this is a way of fulfilling that promise.”
Amy volunteers in shifts with the other Scouts, aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK, and volunteers from Samaritans in Victoria Tower Gardens near to Westminster to offer help to the thousands of people where it was needed.