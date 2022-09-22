Beginners’ art class with local artist and teacher returns to Hemel Hempstead
Mario Lautier-Vella’s ‘Learn to Draw’ course will start next month in Adeyfield.
A local artist is bringing his art classes to Adeyfield Community Centre in October.
Mario Lautier-Vella and his art school, The Fine Art Room will teach beginners everything needed to know to draw, explaining mark-making, composition, perspective, proportion, tone and colour.
Mario says that it has been fantastic to see learners who joined previous courses become confident and accomplished artists.
Mario said: "Drawing is such a useful, fundamental skill to have in that it can give you a solid foundation for your paintings or other artworks.”
He added: “Drawing is also a lot of fun. It can be a real challenge at times but it's very rewarding when it comes together.”
The 10-week course takes place at Adeyfield Community Centre every Thursday from 2pm to 5pm starting on October 6.
For more information and to book a place, visit this page.