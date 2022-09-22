A local artist is bringing his art classes to Adeyfield Community Centre in October.

Mario Lautier-Vella and his art school, The Fine Art Room will teach beginners everything needed to know to draw, explaining mark-making, composition, perspective, proportion, tone and colour.

Mario says that it has been fantastic to see learners who joined previous courses become confident and accomplished artists.

Turn to hand to drawing this autumn.

Mario said: "Drawing is such a useful, fundamental skill to have in that it can give you a solid foundation for your paintings or other artworks.”

He added: “Drawing is also a lot of fun. It can be a real challenge at times but it's very rewarding when it comes together.”

The 10-week course takes place at Adeyfield Community Centre every Thursday from 2pm to 5pm starting on October 6.