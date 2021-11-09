Hemel Hempstead schoolboy overcomes anxiety to raise money for Children In Need

A schoolboy from Hemel Hempstead has raised over £200 for Children In Need by staying silent for three hours.

Eight-year-old Riley, from Highfield, completed a sponsored silence on Friday to raise funds for the charity that supports disadvantaged children across the UK.

Children In Need aims to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential.

Riley completed his sponsored silence on Friday

Riley's mum Laura Odell says it was quite the task for her son as he loves to talk!

She said: "We had been discussing children in need and Riley said he wanted to donate his pocket money to the charity and then suggested doing something to raise money. After a few ideas, we came up with a three hour silence.

"I know this may not seem a lot, but he suffers with autism and anxiety and has had a tough few years.

"We set up a Justgiving page, we have also the backing of Onestop (Bellgate) who have been collecting donations, and have given 50p from every sale of their 3 for £5 items.

"He did the silence Friday just gone, he did amazingly well. So far he has raised £208, the Justgiving page will be open until the 20th November."

Riley created a video to explain why he was doing the sponsored silence for Children In Need.

He said: "The reason I want to do it is because toys are not important, or games, it's friends and family and children.

"I'm also doing it because if children pass away, families will be sad, but if you could please donate any money, it doesn't matter how much, you can make a difference and the families happy."

Children in Need will be broadcast on Friday, November 19 on BBC One, all donations go to the charity that helps improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.

Laura added: "Myself and Riley’s dad are extremely proud of him. The night before, he had an anxiety attack as he felt he couldn’t do it and thought he wouldn’t raise anything. He also found making the video incredibly hard.

"He has always been thoughtful and put others first, and now he has done this he has been thinking of other ways he can raise money."