A group of 20 children from The Reddings Primary School in Hemel Hempstead sang at Wembley Arena on Tuesday (April 26).

The pupils travelled to London to be part of the Young Voices performance to celebrate 25 years of the world’s largest school choir.

The children were joined at the concert in Wembley by their teachers Miss Grossman, Mrs Timony and headteacher Mrs Fleet.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schoolchildren at thee concert on Tuesday in Wembley Stadium.

Mrs Fleet said: “It was an amazing experience. The children have absolutely loved it and they will remember it for the whole of their lives. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

A special thanks has been given to year three teacher Miss Grossman for organising the trip and helping to teach the children the songs.