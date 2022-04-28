The programme is to improve the area for visitors and workers and to support the ambitions of local businesses and communities.
The council says that they want to “help create a better place where the local community can thrive and feel pride”.
Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for Planning and Infrastructure said:
Read More
“The Old Town is one of the jewels in the crown of many important places in Hemel Hempstead. Whereas it benefited from a package of improvements a few years ago, we recognise there is more to do to build on its great strengths.”
He added: “To help shape its future, your views are really important and I would encourage people to take just a few minutes to complete our online survey.”
The deadline for the completing the survey is 11.59pm on June 8.