Have your say over the future of Hemel Hempstead Old Town

Dacorum Borough Council is asking for the public’s opinions and ideas about Hemel Hempstead as part of its Old Town Place project.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:32 pm

The programme is to improve the area for visitors and workers and to support the ambitions of local businesses and communities.

The council says that they want to “help create a better place where the local community can thrive and feel pride”.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for Planning and Infrastructure said:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

Residents are able to share their views about Hemel Old Town.

Read More

Read More
Great walks in Hemel Hempstead showcased in new app launched for May’s National ...

“The Old Town is one of the jewels in the crown of many important places in Hemel Hempstead. Whereas it benefited from a package of improvements a few years ago, we recognise there is more to do to build on its great strengths.”

He added: “To help shape its future, your views are really important and I would encourage people to take just a few minutes to complete our online survey.”

The deadline for the completing the survey is 11.59pm on June 8.

Old TownHemel HempsteadDacorum Borough CouncilPlanning