The programme is to improve the area for visitors and workers and to support the ambitions of local businesses and communities.

The council says that they want to “help create a better place where the local community can thrive and feel pride”.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for Planning and Infrastructure said:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are able to share their views about Hemel Old Town.

“The Old Town is one of the jewels in the crown of many important places in Hemel Hempstead. Whereas it benefited from a package of improvements a few years ago, we recognise there is more to do to build on its great strengths.”

He added: “To help shape its future, your views are really important and I would encourage people to take just a few minutes to complete our online survey.”