Hemel Hempstead Rotary handed out donations to 25 local charities on Wednesday (January 11) after raising more than £17,000 from the Rotary Santa Sleigh in December.

At a presentation evening at Leverstock Green Cricket Club, the charities, which assisted in the sleigh’s donation collections, were each presented with £350 by the mayor of Hemel Hempstead, Councillor John Birdie.

Advertisement

Over the next few weeks, further donations will be made to around 20 smaller charities.

Pictured: Lin Greenfield of Waterways Experiences talking about what the donation will go towards

The remainder of the Rotary share of the sleigh collections will be used to fund youth projects and clubs for elderly people.

Rotary Hemel president, Rod Pesch, said: “We are very proud of the contribution made to the local community through the Santa Sleigh which has once again brought so much joy to young children during these difficult times.”

Advertisement