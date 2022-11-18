News you can trust since 1858
Santa returns to Hemel

Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh: List of routes and dates that Father Christmas will visit streets of Dacorum

Here comes Santa Claus - as the Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh returns.

By Olivia Preston
2 hours ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 2:39pm

The much-loved sleigh will once again spread Christmas cheer around Dacorum. Santa is officially coming to town next Friday (November 25) when he starts off his tour of Hemel Hempstead and surrounding villages.

Tony Amies, a member of the organising committee, said: “We are proud that Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh has grown into such a valued community event, benefiting many local charities, and bringing joy to children and adults alike.”

There will be buckets to throw any spare change into and people can also donate on this JustGiving page.

If you are unsure where Father Christmas will be near you, use the street finder to see where he will travel. People can track Santa on his journey here.

All routes start at 5.30pm and finish at 7.30pm. The list of routes is correct as of time of publishing - but check the Street Finder for the latest updates.

Here are all Santa’s routes and the dates that he will make his appearances.

1. Highfield

25 November - Route 17: Highfield

2. Grovehill South

26 November - Route 18: Grovehill South

3. Kings Langley

27 November - Route 2: Kings Langley

4. Bennetts End/Hobbs Hill/Barnacres

28 November - Route 11: Bennetts End/Hobbs Hill/Barnacres

DacorumHemel Hempstead