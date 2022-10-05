A three-time World Games medallist from Hemel Hempstead is elected as one of five new additions to the Special Olympics GB Athletics Leadership Team (ALT).

Long jumper Mitch Camp is part of ALT following a successful interview and selection process.

Tom Casson, who oversees the ATL said: “On behalf of everyone at Special Olympics GB we’d like to say huge congratulations to the new members of our ALT.”

Pictured: Mitch Camp

He added: “Our five new athletes are shining examples of the values which embody Special Olympics GB, and we are excited to be supporting them on their journey.”

Mitch, who trains and competes with Special Olympics St Albans, sees his role as helping raise awareness for the charity by putting himself out there and making a difference.

His favourite sporting memory is winning gold at the World Games in LA where he ‘discovered nothing is impossible’.

