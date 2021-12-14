Hemel Hempstead leisure centre employee braves the shave to raise hundreds for Alzheimer’s Society

A member of Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre’s sales team has 'braved the shave' to raise hundreds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Stephanie Taylor wanted to support the charity in memory of her late grandfather who sadly passed away from dementia last year.

She shaved her hair off on Sunday, December 12, during a charity event hosted by Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

Stephanie shaved off her hair to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

Stephanie hoped to raise £500, she has currently raised £1,060 for Alzheimer’s Society with donations still coming in.

She said: “I am totally overwhelmed with the support for my challenge, both from the kind donations made and attendance from family and friends on the day.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, and I am so grateful to be able to not only hit my target, but double it!”

Stephanie with her family

Alzheimer's Society is a care and research charity for people with dementia and their carers, the charity campaigns for change, fund research to find a cure and support people living with dementia.