Hemel Hempstead leisure centre employee will brave the shave for Alzheimer’s Society

A member of Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre’s sales team is ready to brave the shave to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

Stephanie Taylor has been working at the centre for eight years and says the motivation behind the challenge is due to her late grandfather who sadly passed away from dementia last year.

The centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, will be hosting the charity event at 11am on Sunday, December 12, in the reception area.

Stephanie is hoping to raise over £500 for Alzheimer’s Society

Stephanie will also be donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, who provide free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

She is hoping to raise over £500 for Alzheimer’s Society and is encouraging members, family and friends to all come along and show their support.

Stephanie, sales advisor at Everyone Active, said: “I'm shaving my head to help raise money for Alzheimer’s Society in the hope that one day people won't go through what my Grandad did.

"On top of this I will be donating my hair to the little princess trust so a wig can be made for someone who may need one.”

For those who are unable to make it, the event will be live streamed on the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre’s Facebook page.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today.