Hemel Hempstead couple forced to miss honeymood due to the Covid pandemic win Maldives holiday

A couple from Hemel Hempstead was shocked to be told they had won a holiday of a lifetime to the Maldives earlier this month after missing out on their honeymoon two years ago.

Stacy Covacic said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have won this dreamy holiday. It was such a shock, but the best surprise ever. We can now take the honeymoon we missed out on due to the pandemic.”

Stacey answered a knock at her door and was told that she was the winner of the Travel Republic competition she had entered in September.

Sion and Stacey Covacic

As part of the entry in the Make it PossibHAUL competition to win a £3,000 dream holiday, Stacy said that she would love to go to the Maldives as it would be “the dreamiest holiday ever and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Stacy and her husband Sion got married before the pandemic and weren’t able to take a honeymoon.

They received the news of their win, just days before their second wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Travel Republic’s managing director Antonio Fellino said: “To see the delight on Stacy and Sion’s faces made our day at Travel Republic. The Maldives is one of most popular honeymoon destinations in the world.”

He added: “All the team at Travel Republic is delighted for them and we hope they have the best time, courtesy of Travel Republic.”