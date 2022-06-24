Young people have spruced up a community garden in Hemel Hempstead for older people.

The garden was revamped as part of a Prince’s Trust scheme with Hertfordshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

As part of the Trust’s two-week personal development course, the young people completed a two-week community project, raising funds for a worthy cause and carrying out works on the garden.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Arron Worbey with the young people and their cheque.

The course is a chance to give young adults the skills and confidence to secure employment or go into further education.

The Centre in the Park, a charity-run social centre for the elderly in Gadebridge Park, was the cause chosen by the young people.

PC Arron Worbey, who is currently working with the Prince’s Trust as a mentor, said: “Their garden was in a state of disrepair and so unsafe that it could not be enjoyed properly. To raise money for the works we held a local cake sale and sought sponsorship, raising almost £500.”

He explained that they worked to repair loose paving, fix guttering and remove weeds.

The group also received donations of plants from a local company.

PC Worbey added: “I have been really impressed by the young people on this course who have thrown themselves into every task and have made a real difference to those who attend the Centre in the Park.”