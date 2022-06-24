Young people have spruced up a community garden in Hemel Hempstead for older people.
The garden was revamped as part of a Prince’s Trust scheme with Hertfordshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
As part of the Trust’s two-week personal development course, the young people completed a two-week community project, raising funds for a worthy cause and carrying out works on the garden.
The course is a chance to give young adults the skills and confidence to secure employment or go into further education.
The Centre in the Park, a charity-run social centre for the elderly in Gadebridge Park, was the cause chosen by the young people.
PC Arron Worbey, who is currently working with the Prince’s Trust as a mentor, said: “Their garden was in a state of disrepair and so unsafe that it could not be enjoyed properly. To raise money for the works we held a local cake sale and sought sponsorship, raising almost £500.”
He explained that they worked to repair loose paving, fix guttering and remove weeds.
The group also received donations of plants from a local company.
PC Worbey added: “I have been really impressed by the young people on this course who have thrown themselves into every task and have made a real difference to those who attend the Centre in the Park.”
The group and PC Worbey officially handed over the improved garden along with almost £200 left over from their fundraising efforts to the Centre in the Park.