Hemel Hempstead charity offering accessible canal boating receives £600 donation

A Hemel Hempstead charity offering accessible canal boating for everyone has received a donation from new homes builder Miller Homes Southern.

Through a pledge to The Big Give Christmas Challenge, Miller Homes Southern was able to double its donation to Waterways Experiences for a total fund pot of £600.

The money will be used towards the improvement and expansion of the Waterways’ wharf which will allow easier access to and from the boats and increase the safety of visitors.

Lynn Margetts accepting the cheque from Miller Homes

Based in Hemel Hempstead and not far from Miller Homes’ Kings Gate development in Kings Langley, Waterways Experiences operates three canal boats on the Grand Union Canal and offers boat trips to groups of people.

Their main aim is to allow everyone, including those with physical or learning disabilities, the disadvantaged, the old and the young, to have a fun day out and enjoy the local waterways.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge is an initiative that aims to help local charities secure much-needed financial support by doubling any donation they receive.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “Support for the communities around our developments has always been really important to us, which is why initiatives like this are so special.

"Many charities and not for profit organisations have had an exceptionally challenging couple of years due to the pandemic and the subsequent reduction in volunteers and fundraising activities.

"Waterways Experiences relies purely on external funding, so we are thrilled to have been able to lend a helping hand together with The Big Give Christmas Challenge.

“We hope the funds help the Waterways Experiences team continue the fantastic work they do helping more people across Hertfordshire to enjoy the region’s fantastic waterways.”

Waterways Experiences volunteer, Lynn Margetts, said: “We thank Miller Homes for their very kind donation and The Big Give Christmas Challenge for doubling that donation.

“The funds will help us make much-needed improvements of our wharf and facilitate our upcoming expansion plans to upgrade the current mooring facilities and provide enhanced accessibility for our clients to and from the boats, particularly for those with physical and mobility disabilities.

“Waterways Experiences is a completely volunteer-led charity, so we rely on the kindness of others, such as Miller Homes, to help us continue our work. We get such fulfilment from seeing our visitors enjoy their time with us while having a great day out.