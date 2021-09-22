Hemel Hempstead Bowls Club welcomes Chelsea Pensioners as part of centenary celebrations

Hemel Hempstead Bowls Club welcomed the 'Chelsea Pensioners' as part of the club's centenary celebrations.

The club, based in Gadebridge Park, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the celebratory matches were postponed until 2021.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is the home of the iconic Chelsea Pensioners, who are all retired soldiers of the British Army.

The Chelsea Pensioners arrived at Hemel Hempstead Bowls Club on Wednesday, September 8, and when they disembarked from their coach they marched into the club grounds, dressed in their 'scarlets' and accompanied by their bagpipe player.

After some photographs, both teams enjoyed a friendly game of bowls, followed by a celebratory meal and a sing-song accompanied by the bagpipes.