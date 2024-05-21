Hemel beauty queen supports charity close to her heart through prize draw giveaway
Beauty queen Chantelle Rance was crowned after she competed in the Miss Nations Europe pageant in Italy in December.
Since her win, the 36-year-old has been busy speaking at events, including the International Woman’s Festival, launching her own podcast and advocating for charities.
Among them is Together for Short Lives, a Bristol-based organisation palliative care charity which provides families with ill children, emotional, practical and financial support and advice.
And now, in her Miss England capacity, the actor and model is promoting the charity’s work through her Influential Stars platform which aims to support charitable causes and organisations in the UK.
For a £5 donation, supporters can enter a draw to win a free three-course dinner and cocktails at The Forum and Mason Bar Restaurant in London’s Grade I listed shopping centre The Royal Exchange.
Chantelle explained: “I’m always so touched by their stories and how to set out to help families who are dealt some of the worst news. I always said once I manage to get myself a platform I’d try help and promote the charity where I can. Especially since I’ve taken part in pageants where charity work and raising money is always encouraged. TFSL is a fantastic charity setting out to assist families with their children who sadly might not get to experience a full life, it’s about giving them the best time now and making sure the entire family know that there is someone who can help them at such a tough time.”
Visit the Influential Stars website to donate.