Hemel Hempstead’s own Miss England is championing a charity close to her heart.

Chantelle explained: “I’m always so touched by their stories and how to set out to help families who are dealt some of the worst news. I always said once I manage to get myself a platform I’d try help and promote the charity where I can. Especially since I’ve taken part in pageants where charity work and raising money is always encouraged. TFSL is a fantastic charity setting out to assist families with their children who sadly might not get to experience a full life, it’s about giving them the best time now and making sure the entire family know that there is someone who can help them at such a tough time.”