Haven will host a two-part Mayday Mile walk through the Hemel Hempstead town centre, raising funds to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution on May 10.

Money raised will go to the charity which saves lives at sea to help support a range of water safety measures ahead of what is expected to be busy summer on Britain’s beaches.

Haven’s Mayday Mile hopes to raise awareness within the local community and reach the events target of more than £500.

RNLI will be given money from the Haven fundraiser.

The RNLI’s signature yellow colour will be worn with volunteers dressing in official charity crew kit.

Gerard Tempest, Chief Marketing Officer at Haven said: “We are working with the RNLI to ensure we can provide a range of information to our guests but also ensure we are helping them by providing much needed funds to help guests should they have any difficulties at the coast.”

He added: “Every year millions of British holidaymakers head to the coast to enjoy the seaside but few have little understanding of the dangers of open water.”

Activities on the day will include games like ‘Get Your Kit On’, a head-to-head challenge where two people race to see who can get dressed in the RNLI’s crew kit the fastest.