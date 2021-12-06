Residents are encouraged to share their views on a Kings Langley Neighbourhood Plan which will influence the way their area grows and develops into the future.

Kings Langley Parish Council has submitted its proposed plan to Dacorum Borough Council to carry out a further statutory consultation.

Once the consultation is completed, an independent examiner will be appointed to review the plan.

Have your say on Kings Langley Neighbourhood Plan

If the plan is approved it will be the subject of a public referendum voted on by residents in Kings Langley.

Neighbourhood Plans establish general planning policies and play an important part in decisions on planning applications.

Having a Neighbourhood Plan also means that parishes receive a greater proportion of Community Infrastructure Levy arising from developments in their area than those without a Neighbourhood Plan.

The consultation is open and runs until midnight on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Comments received will be passed to the examiner for their consideration.

The plan, its supporting documents and details on how to respond are available on the Dacorum Borough Council website.

Comments can also be made by email to [email protected] or sent to Strategic Planning, Dacorum Borough Council, The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1DN.