A dog grooming parlour in Hemel Hempstead has set up a doggy grotto so customers can get a festive snap before heading home.

JJ's Grooming Services, on Wootton Drive, sets up the grotto every year for their customers to have a picture of their groomed dogs and a toy to take home.

JJ Coughtrey, owner with Kerri, and Sharon, who also works there, want to thank their customers for all their support throughout the year.

Festive photos at Doggy Grotto

JJ said: "Every year for our customers we create a doggy grotto for all the lovely doggies to get a picture in after their groom and then before they leave they get a present to open up on Christmas, this is just to say thank you to our customers and to spread joy and put smiles on everyone’s faces.

"We always start this on the 1st December all the way up to when we close on Christmas eve!

"Doogie’s that aren’t our customers are welcome to come and get a picture done in the grotto. We just ask that they message us on Facebook, or call in advance to book.

"We only ask for a small donation from our non clients to a local animal charity we are collecting for."

Getting in the festive spirit at JJ's Grooming Services

This year, JJ's Grooming Service is raising money for JCDR, an animal shelter that find new homes for rescued dogs.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/Jjsgroomingservices.

Doggy grotto is now open at JJ's Grooming Services