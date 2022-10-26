For the first time, Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead has decorated Hemel Hempstead Old Town with amazing decorations for Halloween.

The group was approached by Dacorum Borough Council to make the town spooky and fun for residents.

Chris Allsop from the group said: “People see our postboxes and smile and that is all we ask. The feedback we get when putting them out is great. “

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead is made up of volunteers who rely on donations for wool.

They raise money for local charities but now need to fundraise themselves to cover the costs of the storing their decorations.

Donations can be made here.

Below are just some of the magic creations made by the yarn bombers. Which is your favourite?

Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington sits on a post box in Hemel

Mewow! This little black cat is perched on a bollard

Hands up! Wave to the ginger witch in Hemel

BOO This scared ghost is sitting with a shocked face on his bollard