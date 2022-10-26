News you can trust since 1858
Have you seen any dotted around?

Halloween: Spot the spooktacular decorations around Hemel Hempstead - from Stranger Things to Squid Game

Look out for the scary designs dotted around

By Olivia Preston
39 minutes ago

For the first time, Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead has decorated Hemel Hempstead Old Town with amazing decorations for Halloween.

The group was approached by Dacorum Borough Council to make the town spooky and fun for residents.

Chris Allsop from the group said: “People see our postboxes and smile and that is all we ask. The feedback we get when putting them out is great. “

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead is made up of volunteers who rely on donations for wool.

They raise money for local charities but now need to fundraise themselves to cover the costs of the storing their decorations.

Donations can be made here.

Below are just some of the magic creations made by the yarn bombers. Which is your favourite?

1. Jack Skellington

The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington sits on a post box in Hemel

Photo: Chris Allsop

2. Mewow!

This little black cat is perched on a bollard

Photo: Chris Allsop

3. Hands up!

Wave to the ginger witch in Hemel

Photo: Chris Allsop

4. BOO

This scared ghost is sitting with a shocked face on his bollard

Photo: Chris Allsop

