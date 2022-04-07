Some creations made by the Yarn Bomb group in Hemel Hempstead.

A community knitting group in Hemel Hempstead is asking local businesses for help to cover the costs of renting a storage space for its postbox toppers.

Chris Allsop, part of the Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead group of knitters and crocheters who decorate local postboxes in woollen creations, has already filled her spare room with toppers.

She said: “We're running out of room in people's homes. We have got to the stage where we need somewhere to store these. We have no income and that’s we are trying to find help for raising money.”

The knitting group is appealing for businesses to donate money for their garage rent.

The group has been misquoted a price for garage rent by the council, which is unable to give discounts on storage spaces.

Dacorum Borough Council said: “The garage offer for No 43 in Spring Lane unfortunately did have the wrong weekly rent charge on it at £15.78 when in fact it is a premium garage and should have been charged at £16.86. We have been in communication with the lady concerned and advised her of our mistake and offered an alternative garage if she preferred, in the next road in Warners End Road, which has the same charge of £15.78.”

It continued: “As a gesture of goodwill we have also offered one month’s rent free for garage 43 in Spring Lane, but after that date the weekly rent charge will be £16.86. We’ve similarly offered one month’s free rent for the Warners End garage should that offer be taken up, and a refund for the fees paid for the extra keys that were cut for Spring Lane if the charity decides to rent the garage in Warners End Road."

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead has accepted the offer of the lower rate garage and will receive a month’s free rent from the council.

The group, which started in 2018, makes knitted decorations for events like Christmas and World Book Day has over 700 members in its Facebook group and more than 40 people.

Members range from teens to people in their 80s meet every fortnight at The Old King’s Arms to chat, knit and crotchet.