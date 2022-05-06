The Hairy Bikers, now calling themselves the Hairy Dieters are launching a new healthy food cookbook at the Tring Book Festival next week (May 11).

The Hairy Dieters’ Simple Healthy Food has over 75 recipes created by Si King and Dave Myers who will be at High Street Baptist Church in Tring.

The book is dedicated to showing people that losing weight and staying healthy doesn't mean compromising on taste or enjoyment.

Si and Dave will be at the Tring Book Festival next Wednesday.

Si and Dave want prove that healthy food can be delicious food, as well as being easy, accessible, and affordable.

They will speak with Tring's Great British Bake Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey at the event which starts at 7.30pm.

Signed copies can be bought online along with tickets to the event.

