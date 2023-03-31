News you can trust since 1858
Fundraising appeal to replace stolen Community Bus for elderly and disabled in Hemel Hempstead

Organisers have set target of £10K

By Olga Norford
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST

An appeal has been launched to raise funds to replace a community minibus which was stolen and then destroyed by vandals.

The bus was used by the elderly and disabled in Hemel Hempstead who relied on it to do their weekly shopping, as reported in the Gazette here

The appeal has been launched by Community Transport Hemel Hempstead whose minibuses provide a low cost (or free) vital lifeline to elderly residents who are otherwise trapped at home.

It's hoped a new minibus will reinstate a service which offers a lifeline to elderly residents who are otherwise trapped at home
It's hoped a new minibus will reinstate a service which offers a lifeline to elderly residents who are otherwise trapped at home
It's hoped a new minibus will reinstate a service which offers a lifeline to elderly residents who are otherwise trapped at home
The appeal has set a target of £10,000 and has currently raised £2,200 including a donation of £500 from Berkhamsted Rotary Trust Fund.

Deborah Fogden, community transport manager for Community Action Dacorum, said the charity hoped to replace the stolen minibus so that essential bus services for children and elderly passengers could be reinstated.

She added: “So far we have reached £2,200 from 54 supporters. Supporters have been our volunteers and the general public donating anything between £5- £100. Some of the messages left on the page include:

“Our church used the bus, and I was saddened and cross to read all about it in the Gazette. Good luck with the fundraising.”

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to replace the community bus stolen from outside Shendish Manor
A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to replace the community bus stolen from outside Shendish Manor
A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to replace the community bus stolen from outside Shendish Manor

“Hope the community minibuses can continue their good work”

“So sorry to hear about this, hoping the community can pull together to show you the respect you deserve”

“Good luck, hope the people of Hemel get behind you.”

Community Action Dacorum buses are also used by other local charities and church groups.

As well has helping people with shopping the buses have also transported groups to and from community events.

To donate, visit the Crowdfunder page here

