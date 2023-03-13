Community bus for elderly and disabled in Hemel Hempstead stolen and destroyed

A community vehicle was stolen and destroyed in Hemel Hempstead.

A bus used by a not-for-profit organisation to help the elderly and people with disabilities get about in their daily lives was destroyed.

On Tuesday (7 March), a vehicle used by Community Action Dacorum was stolen, it was later discovered burning that evening.

The community bus before this week's theft

It has no burn out and is no longer road worthy, the charity is looking to make alternate arrangements to ensure the people dependent on its transport do not miss out.

The minibus was parked outside Shendish Manor when it was broken into and driven away from the hotel grounds.

“It’s an absolute nightmare it really is,” said community transport manager for Community Action Dacorum, Deborah Fogden.

"As because you can image because of Covid, lots of vehicles have been sorn, and we’ve had to lower our fleet size to still be able to operate.”

Community Action Dacorum buses are also used by other local charities and church groups.

As well has helping people complete their shopping the buses have also transported groups to and from community events to museums, pantomime shows, garden centres, and pub luncheons.

The charity group is working to arrange alternative transport for events already scheduled that that specific vehicle was due to be used for.

At this stage it is unknown how quickly a new bus will be purchased.

Deborah added: “There aren’t that many minibuses out there. Our vehicles accessible, they have a passenger lift for people with disabilities to get them off and on easily. Finding a vehicle within our budget, that will meet our needs, will be a challenge.”

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary told The Hemel Hempstead Gazette: “Police are currently investigating following the theft of a minibus from Shendish Manor.

“The silver Peugeot Boxer was stolen sometime between 12.45pm and 11pm on Tuesday 7 March.

“It was then discovered on fire in Cupid Green Lane in Hemel Hempstead at around 11.05pm on the same evening.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time to trace those responsible for the theft.

