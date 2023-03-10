Two attempted break-ins believed to be linked in the Berkhamsted area say police

Two attempted break-ins in the Berkhamsted area are being investigated by the police.

Today (10 March), Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced it is investigating a burglary and another attempted break-in in the county.

Both incidents are being treated as linked by the police.

Did you see anything?

Between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday (8 March), a property in Castle Hill was broken into, the offenders roamed around the property.

Police officers are still working out what was stolen from the house, information can be sent to the police under the crime reference number 41/19561/23.

Moments after, officers were told a second property had been targeted in Golf Club Road, Little Gaddesden. This home was not broken into, but offenders were seen fleeing from the scene. Information on this incident can be sent to the police using the crime reference number 41/19686/23.

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing at this time, but we believe the two incidents are connected. I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity to please come forward.

“I am also particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving through the area, including around Ringshall Road, and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle. Please check your footage as you may have captured something that could assist us with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact me at [email protected]”

Hertfordshire Constabulary offers the following crime prevention advice:

-Make your home less inviting to a burglar by closing and securely locking all windows and doors when you go out.

-If you’re not home in the evenings use timer switches on lights to give the illusion someone is in.

-Install dusk to dawn external lighting.

-Consider installing a doorbell camera and monitored burglar alarm.

-Keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight.

-Ensure boundary fences are secure with side gates locked.

-Keep tools and ladders in a locked shed as these items can be used against you to gain access to your property.

-Secure bins at night and put garden furniture away for the winter as these can be used by burglars as climbing aids to gain access to upper floor windows.

-Ensure your vehicle is locked and remove all valuables as burglars often check to see if doors are left unlocked.

-If you notice anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, please report it to police

