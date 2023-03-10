Police hunt thieves who stole 20 air conditioning units worth £40k from Hemel business

Herts Police are hunting thieves who stole 20 air conditioning units worth approximately £40,000 from a Hemel Hempstead business last month.

The incident occurred at Zoffany House in Wood Lane End, sometime between Saturday 18 February and Monday 20 February, police announced today (10/3).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported that around 20 ASHP air conditioning units, worth approximately £40,000, were stolen.

Police stock image

PC Lara Howell, who is investigating, said: “We’ve been carrying out enquiries since the incident was reported to try and identify those responsible for the theft.

“As part of our investigation, we’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area around the time? Have you seen similar air conditioning units being offered for sale in unusual circumstances? A vehicle would have been used to transport the units - did you capture any dash cam footage from the area?

“Any information at all could greatly assist us, so please come forward if you think you can help. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC Howell by email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/14572/23.

Advertisement

Advertisement