Children and young people who get free school meals can go to free summer camps thanks to Hertfordshire County Council.

The HAPpy (Holiday Activities Programme) camps are funded by the council and is run by over 80 different providers in the county.

Herts Sports Partnership and the Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) coordinate the programme.

Schools are to give booking codes to families of eligible children.

Booking is now open with more than 45,000 places available at 190 HAPpy camps running across the county from July 25 until August 31.

The sessions give children free food, free sports and free craft activities.

They will receive advice on nutrition and lessons about how to cook.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families, said that she was delighted to be supporting local families.

She said: “If your child is eligible, make sure they don’t miss out. Get your code and book their place at one of the many camps running this summer.”

Shelley Woods, Holiday Gap Lead at Herts Sports Partnership, said: “Providing fun and enriching opportunities for children all over Hertfordshire is of paramount importance to everyone involved with HAPpy Camps and we are privileged to work with so many expert deliverers.”

She added: “We want children to reflect back on their days at camp as times that they made some of the best, lifelong memories!”